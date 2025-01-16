Ceasefire Standoff: Netanyahu vs. Hamas
A last-minute dispute between Israel and Hamas has delayed a ceasefire agreement intended to release hostages and halt the Gaza conflict. Israel accuses Hamas of backpedaling, while Hamas insists on commitment to the deal. The Israeli Cabinet's decision hinges on Hamas's concession demands.
A major last-minute dispute between Israel and Hamas has delayed a long-anticipated ceasefire agreement, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The deal, which involves halting hostilities and releasing hostages, was met with optimism by global leaders despite Netanyahu's claims of unresolved issues with Hamas.
Israeli airstrikes continued overnight, killing at least 72 people in Gaza, raising doubts about the ceasefire's swift implementation. Hamas has been accused of revising the agreement terms, specifically concerning Israeli troop withdrawal distances. The situation remains tense, with further negotiations ongoing in Qatar.
The ceasefire aims to end a 15-month conflict initiated by a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. As both sides discuss the terms, the agreement's success could pivot on resolving internal political strife within Israel and coalition pressure on Netanyahu.
(With inputs from agencies.)
