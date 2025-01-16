Supreme Court Blocks Bolsonaro's Passport Request for Trump's Inauguration

In a significant legal decision, Brazil's Supreme Court has denied former President Jair Bolsonaro's plea to temporarily reinstate his passport, obstructing his plans to attend the U.S. inauguration of Donald Trump. This ruling, delivered on Thursday, underscores the ongoing legal battles the former leader faces.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes, a frequently cited adversary by Bolsonaro, noted in his decision that the ex-president lacks any official capacity to represent Brazil at such an event. Furthermore, he argued that Bolsonaro did not convincingly demonstrate to the court that a genuine invitation to Trump's inauguration had been extended to him.

The court's verdict follows the recommendations of Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet, who contended that Bolsonaro's personal motivations do not supersede public interests, especially given the former leader's passport was confiscated amidst several investigations and his designation as a flight risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)