Bolsonaro's Health Condition Prompts Supreme Court's Intervention

Brazil's Supreme Court has given the green light for ex-President Jair Bolsonaro to receive surgical treatment for a hernia. The authorization follows a spate of hospitalizations linked to a 2018 stabbing incident.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes had previously allowed Bolsonaro to leave his prison cell for medical purposes but had not set a date for the surgery. Bolsonaro is currently serving time for a coup-related conviction.

After canceling an interview with a news outlet due to health issues, Bolsonaro is now expected to focus on recovery. With potential political moves ahead, observers are keenly watching developments, especially regarding any endorsement plans involving his son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro.

