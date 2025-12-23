Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Health Condition Prompts Supreme Court's Intervention

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has permitted former President Jair Bolsonaro to undergo surgery for a hernia. Bolsonaro, who has a history of surgeries due to a 2018 stabbing, was allowed temporary release from prison. His scheduled interview was canceled for health reasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 23:20 IST
Bolsonaro

Brazil's Supreme Court has given the green light for ex-President Jair Bolsonaro to receive surgical treatment for a hernia. The authorization follows a spate of hospitalizations linked to a 2018 stabbing incident.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes had previously allowed Bolsonaro to leave his prison cell for medical purposes but had not set a date for the surgery. Bolsonaro is currently serving time for a coup-related conviction.

After canceling an interview with a news outlet due to health issues, Bolsonaro is now expected to focus on recovery. With potential political moves ahead, observers are keenly watching developments, especially regarding any endorsement plans involving his son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

