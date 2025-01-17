Navigating U.S. Debt Limit: Scott Bessent's Take on a Complex Issue

Scott Bessent, the Treasury Secretary nominee chosen by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, discussed the complexities surrounding the U.S. debt limit during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Thursday.

Addressing a question from Senator Elizabeth Warren, Bessent described the debt limit as a 'nuanced convention.' He clarified his stance, saying that while the U.S. will not default on its debt, the debt limit's removal could be equated to losing a safety feature, like a car's handbrake.

If confirmed, Bessent expressed his willingness to collaborate with Trump and Congress to potentially eliminate the debt ceiling, signaling a proactive approach to addressing national financial strategies.

