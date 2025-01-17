Left Menu

PKK Considers Withdrawal from Syria Amid Leadership Negotiations

The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) is considering leaving northeastern Syria on the condition that U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) maintain a leadership role there. This comes amidst tensions with Turkey, which considers the PKK a terrorist group, and ongoing negotiations over the future of the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 00:32 IST
PKK Considers Withdrawal from Syria Amid Leadership Negotiations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) expressed readiness to withdraw from northeastern Syria, contingent on the condition that the U.S.-backed Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) continue to hold a substantial leadership role in the area.

The PKK, labeled a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and Europe, has engaged in conflict with Turkey for decades, leading to significant casualties. Recent developments have intensified tensions, with Ankara threatening action against allied Kurdish forces.

With Washington advocating a 'managed transition,' negotiations concerning the SDF's future remain crucial, especially as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to assume office, potentially reshaping the geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025