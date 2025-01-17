PKK Considers Withdrawal from Syria Amid Leadership Negotiations

The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) expressed readiness to withdraw from northeastern Syria, contingent on the condition that the U.S.-backed Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) continue to hold a substantial leadership role in the area.

The PKK, labeled a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and Europe, has engaged in conflict with Turkey for decades, leading to significant casualties. Recent developments have intensified tensions, with Ankara threatening action against allied Kurdish forces.

With Washington advocating a 'managed transition,' negotiations concerning the SDF's future remain crucial, especially as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to assume office, potentially reshaping the geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)