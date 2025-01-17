Giuliani Settles Defamation Case with Georgia Election Workers
Rudy Giuliani, former NYC mayor and Trump lawyer, settled a defamation case with Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Moss. Giuliani agreed to stop defaming them and keep certain properties. The settlement averted a trial deciding on his assets for a $148 million judgment.
Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and personal lawyer to Donald Trump, reached a legal settlement with two Georgia election workers whom he had falsely accused of election misconduct. This agreement, announced on Thursday, allows Giuliani to retain his properties while ceasing defamatory remarks.
The settlement was communicated to reporters by Giuliani's lawyer, Joseph Cammarata, outside a Manhattan courthouse. It ensures that all parties involved refrain from making defamatory statements about each other. The specific terms of the settlement remain undisclosed, but it includes compensation to the election workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea Moss.
As part of the settlement, a non-jury civil trial was avoided, which was initially set to address whether Giuliani's assets would be seized by the plaintiffs. These proceedings followed a $148 million judgment after a jury found Giuliani guilty of defamation. The settlement also means that Giuliani's property, including his Palm Beach condo, is safe, though he faced numerous legal challenges over his treatment of the workers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
