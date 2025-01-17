Sean Curran Tapped as Secret Service Director by President-elect Trump

According to a report by CNN, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump plans to announce Sean Curran as his chosen director for the Secret Service. The announcement is anticipated to follow Curran's seasoned experience as the special agent in charge of Trump's security detail.

Curran, who was pivotal during a thwarted assassination attempt on Trump in Pennsylvania, has a longstanding relationship with the incoming president. With oversight responsibilities for approximately 85 agents, Curran is expected to bring rigorous expertise to his new role.

The transition follows the tenure of Ron Rowe, the current acting director, who stepped in after Kimberly Cheatle's resignation amidst criticism because of a security lapse at a campaign rally. The Trump transition team has yet to comment on these developments.

