Left Menu

Mark Carney Enters Race to Succeed Trudeau in Liberal Party Leadership

Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney announced his candidacy to replace Justin Trudeau as leader of the Liberal Party. Carney positions himself as an outsider with financial experience, facing primary challenge from Chrystia Freeland. Trudeau's resignation leads to leadership reshuffle before potential early elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Edmonton | Updated: 17-01-2025 02:10 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 02:10 IST
Mark Carney Enters Race to Succeed Trudeau in Liberal Party Leadership
  • Country:
  • Canada

On Thursday, Mark Carney, former governor of the Bank of Canada, declared his intention to run for the leadership of the Liberal Party, aiming to succeed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Carney, 59, introduced his campaign in Edmonton, presenting himself as a fresh alternative to Trudeau's widely criticized government.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced this month that he would resign, prompted by declining polling figures ahead of an upcoming election this year. Trudeau, who has been in power since November 2015, plans to remain in office until a new leader is elected on March 9.

Carney's main competitor appears to be ex-finance minister Chrystia Freeland, who resigned over policy differences, triggering Trudeau's decision to step down. Despite Carney's outsider claims, Conservatives argue his long-standing ties with the Liberal Party make him anything but. Carney brings substantial financial experience to the table, having served as governor of central banks in Canada and the UK, and is now engaged in climate and finance initiatives globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025