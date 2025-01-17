Mark Carney Enters Race to Succeed Trudeau in Liberal Party Leadership

On Thursday, Mark Carney, former governor of the Bank of Canada, declared his intention to run for the leadership of the Liberal Party, aiming to succeed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Carney, 59, introduced his campaign in Edmonton, presenting himself as a fresh alternative to Trudeau's widely criticized government.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced this month that he would resign, prompted by declining polling figures ahead of an upcoming election this year. Trudeau, who has been in power since November 2015, plans to remain in office until a new leader is elected on March 9.

Carney's main competitor appears to be ex-finance minister Chrystia Freeland, who resigned over policy differences, triggering Trudeau's decision to step down. Despite Carney's outsider claims, Conservatives argue his long-standing ties with the Liberal Party make him anything but. Carney brings substantial financial experience to the table, having served as governor of central banks in Canada and the UK, and is now engaged in climate and finance initiatives globally.

