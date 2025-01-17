Left Menu

Shifting Alliances: Mike Johnson's New Intelligence Pick Sparks Controversy

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson appointed Rick Crawford to chair the House intelligence committee, replacing Mike Turner. This decision aligns with President-elect Donald Trump's allies, causing controversy. Turner's removal raised concerns about partisanship and national security implications, emphasizing Trump's influence within the Republican leadership.

Updated: 17-01-2025 03:12 IST
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson has appointed Representative Rick Crawford to lead the House Intelligence Committee, succeeding Mike Turner. Crawford's selection represents Johnson's latest move to position Trump-aligned figures in key national security roles.

This leadership change has sparked debate, as it is seen as a move to reinforce Trump's influence within the legislative branch. Turner's removal from chairing the committee drew criticism, with some Democrats warning that it risks diminishing the congressional oversight role mandated by the Constitution.

The reshuffling of leadership underscores a broader trend of promoting 'America First' proponents, like Crawford and Brian Mast, who share Trump's skepticism towards foreign conflicts, especially regarding U.S. aid to Ukraine amidst ongoing tensions with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

