David Lynch: A Visionary Director's Last Curtain Call

Renowned filmmaker David Lynch, best known for his work on 'Twin Peaks' and films like 'Blue Velvet,' has passed away at the age of 78. His family announced his death on Thursday, paying tribute to his profound contributions to the arts.

Lynch's distinctive storytelling and visual style have left an indelible mark on both cinema and television. Fans and colleagues remember him not just as a brilliant artist, but as a visionary who changed the way stories are told on screen.

A statement from Lynch's family reflects his enduring philosophy: 'Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.' His passing marks the end of an extraordinary era in filmmaking, leaving behind a gap in the industry and in the hearts of his admirers.

(With inputs from agencies.)