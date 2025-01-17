Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: The Fight for Freedom to Travel

Former President Jair Bolsonaro's attempts to reclaim his passport have hit a legal snag after his request was denied by Brazil's Supreme Court on Thursday. Bolsonaro, who wishes to attend Donald Trump's U.S. inauguration, remains barred from travel due to ongoing investigations against him.

Bolsonaro's legal team insists he has adhered to all Supreme Court-imposed precautionary measures, arguing there's no intention of fleeing. The former president's travel ban, enforced in February 2024, coincided with criminal charges over his alleged 2022 coup attempt following an election defeat.

Legal analysts believe the courts remain skeptical due to Bolsonaro's past comments about possible political asylum. Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes referenced Bolsonaro's November 2024 interview, where he entertained plans of escaping Brazil to avoid legal consequences.

