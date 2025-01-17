India's Prospects Under the Trump Administration: Navigating Tariffs and Immigration
India is well-placed relative to the Trump Administration, with potential challenges in trade and immigration. Expert Dhruva Jaishankar notes that Trump's view does not see India as problematic, but negotiations on tariffs and legal immigration will require careful handling in the coming months.
India's positioning under the Trump administration appears promising, says India-expert Dhruva Jaishankar. While Donald Trump does not consider India a direct problem, potential hurdles may arise concerning trade tariffs and immigration policies.
Jaishankar highlights two main areas of concern: trade imbalances and legal immigration. India enjoys a considerable trade surplus with the US, and some American perspectives view India's trade practices critically. However, India asserts its position as a significant net importer globally, hoping for a resolution within a year.
On immigration, even legal migration has surfaced as a contentious issue. Despite these challenges, Jaishankar remains optimistic about the sustained positive trajectory of US-India relations. Simultaneously, China's role in this dynamic continues to be an unpredictable factor under the Trump presidency.
