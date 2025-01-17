India's Prospects Under the Trump Administration: Navigating Tariffs and Immigration

India's positioning under the Trump administration appears promising, says India-expert Dhruva Jaishankar. While Donald Trump does not consider India a direct problem, potential hurdles may arise concerning trade tariffs and immigration policies.

Jaishankar highlights two main areas of concern: trade imbalances and legal immigration. India enjoys a considerable trade surplus with the US, and some American perspectives view India's trade practices critically. However, India asserts its position as a significant net importer globally, hoping for a resolution within a year.

On immigration, even legal migration has surfaced as a contentious issue. Despite these challenges, Jaishankar remains optimistic about the sustained positive trajectory of US-India relations. Simultaneously, China's role in this dynamic continues to be an unpredictable factor under the Trump presidency.

