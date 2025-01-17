TikTok's Fate Hangs in the Balance Amid U.S. Political Shift

TikTok's prospects appeared brighter on Thursday as increasing numbers of U.S. officials advocated for allowing more time for its Chinese owner, ByteDance, to sell the app and prevent it from being banned. The push comes ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House.

In a bipartisan effort, concerns over the potential political fallout of a ban have led to calls for the Biden administration to extend the upcoming deadline. This move is considered critical to prevent disruption to millions of Americans who use the app.

With uncertainty surrounding the potential ban, multiple stakeholders are voicing their positions. The U.S. Supreme Court deliberates on the validity of the law, while TikTok's recent operations have sparked increased attention from users and political figures alike.

