TikTok's Fate Hangs in the Balance Amid U.S. Political Shift
TikTok's future in the United States is uncertain as political leaders discuss whether to extend the deadline for its Chinese owner, ByteDance, to sell the app. The Biden administration is being urged to delay the ban, while Trump ponders an executive order to keep the app operational.
TikTok's prospects appeared brighter on Thursday as increasing numbers of U.S. officials advocated for allowing more time for its Chinese owner, ByteDance, to sell the app and prevent it from being banned. The push comes ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House.
In a bipartisan effort, concerns over the potential political fallout of a ban have led to calls for the Biden administration to extend the upcoming deadline. This move is considered critical to prevent disruption to millions of Americans who use the app.
With uncertainty surrounding the potential ban, multiple stakeholders are voicing their positions. The U.S. Supreme Court deliberates on the validity of the law, while TikTok's recent operations have sparked increased attention from users and political figures alike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Biden Administration Pushes for Ceasefire Agreement
Biden Administration Pushes $8 Billion Arms Deal to Israel Amid Gaza Conflict
Biden Administration Bans Medical Debt from Credit Reports
Biden Administration Eases Humanitarian Aid Restrictions to Syria
Biden Administration Redirects Military Aid from Egypt to Lebanon