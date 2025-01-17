Left Menu

TikTok's Fate Hangs in the Balance Amid U.S. Political Shift

TikTok's future in the United States is uncertain as political leaders discuss whether to extend the deadline for its Chinese owner, ByteDance, to sell the app. The Biden administration is being urged to delay the ban, while Trump ponders an executive order to keep the app operational.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 08:39 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 08:39 IST
TikTok's Fate Hangs in the Balance Amid U.S. Political Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

TikTok's prospects appeared brighter on Thursday as increasing numbers of U.S. officials advocated for allowing more time for its Chinese owner, ByteDance, to sell the app and prevent it from being banned. The push comes ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House.

In a bipartisan effort, concerns over the potential political fallout of a ban have led to calls for the Biden administration to extend the upcoming deadline. This move is considered critical to prevent disruption to millions of Americans who use the app.

With uncertainty surrounding the potential ban, multiple stakeholders are voicing their positions. The U.S. Supreme Court deliberates on the validity of the law, while TikTok's recent operations have sparked increased attention from users and political figures alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
3
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025