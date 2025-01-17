Left Menu

Ceasefire Deal Secured in Gaza: Hostages to Be Released

The Israeli cabinet is set to approve a ceasefire deal with Hamas for Gaza, involving the release of hostages. Tensions remain as Gaza endures bombing, leading to casualties. Political dynamics within Israel and negotiations involving the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar play a part in the unfolding events.

Updated: 17-01-2025 08:43 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 08:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli government is poised to sanction a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, which includes the release of hostages in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced on Friday. Even as officials prepare for this crucial decision, Israeli airstrikes persist, resulting in heavy casualties, Gaza authorities reported.

Internal divisions have caused a delay in Israel's cabinet meeting initially scheduled for Thursday, with blame cast on Hamas for this postponement. However, Netanyahu's team confirmed that an agreement had been reached early on Friday, pending the security cabinet's and full cabinet's approval.

Despite some resistance within Netanyahu's government, particularly from hardliners, the ceasefire is likely to proceed. The agreement, brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S., would entail a six-week truce, a release of hostages held by Hamas, and a swap involving Palestinian prisoners in Israeli custody.

