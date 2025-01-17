Ceasefire Deal Secured in Gaza: Hostages to Be Released
The Israeli cabinet is set to approve a ceasefire deal with Hamas for Gaza, involving the release of hostages. Tensions remain as Gaza endures bombing, leading to casualties. Political dynamics within Israel and negotiations involving the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar play a part in the unfolding events.
The Israeli government is poised to sanction a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, which includes the release of hostages in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced on Friday. Even as officials prepare for this crucial decision, Israeli airstrikes persist, resulting in heavy casualties, Gaza authorities reported.
Internal divisions have caused a delay in Israel's cabinet meeting initially scheduled for Thursday, with blame cast on Hamas for this postponement. However, Netanyahu's team confirmed that an agreement had been reached early on Friday, pending the security cabinet's and full cabinet's approval.
Despite some resistance within Netanyahu's government, particularly from hardliners, the ceasefire is likely to proceed. The agreement, brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S., would entail a six-week truce, a release of hostages held by Hamas, and a swap involving Palestinian prisoners in Israeli custody.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israeli cabinet
- ceasefire
- Hamas
- Gaza Strip
- hostages
- Netanyahu
- bombing
- casualties
- negotiations
- Qatar
ALSO READ
Netanyahu Released Post-Procedure: A Remarkable Recovery
Narrow Escape: Security Forces Thwart Potential Bombing in Sukma
Netanyahu's Office Awaits Hostage List Amid Ceasefire Talks
Balancing Diplomacy: Poland’s Efforts to Host Netanyahu at Auschwitz Anniversary
Hostages in Gaza endure another winter as their families plead for ceasefire