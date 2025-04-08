High Court Upholds Death Penalty for Indian Mujahideen Operatives in 2013 Dilsukhnagar Bombings

The Telangana High Court has upheld the trial court's decision to hand down the death penalty to five operatives of the banned terror organization, Indian Mujahideen. The convicts were involved in orchestrating the deadly 2013 bombings in Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad, which claimed the lives of 18 people.

On Tuesday, a bench of Justice K Lakshman and Justice P Sree Sudha rejected an appeal from the convicts, confirming the NIA court's previous judgment. Among those convicted are IM co-founder Mohd Ahmed Sidibapa, Pakistani national Zia-ur-Rahman, and others. These sentences mark the judiciary's stringent stand against terrorism-related activities.

The decision has been met with approval from victims and residents, who see the verdict as a form of justice. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy endorsed the ruling, stating it reinforces the message that violence has no place in a democracy. The convicted individuals' lawyer signaled plans to challenge the ruling in the Supreme Court.

