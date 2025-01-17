Left Menu

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Yoon Suk Yeol's Arrest Looms

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces potential arrest for rebellion charges following his martial law declaration on Dec. 3. The anti-corruption agency is pushing for a court warrant as Yoon, impeached for sending troops to the National Assembly, awaits his political fate amidst legal battles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 17-01-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 12:25 IST
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Yoon Suk Yeol's Arrest Looms
Yoon Suk Yeol
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Law enforcement authorities in South Korea are moving to formally arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, detained at a center after failed legal attempts to secure his release. His arrest is linked to rebellion charges over martial law declared last December, intensifying the nation's political crisis.

Yoon's declaration sent troops to key political sites, sparking a standoff that concluded with his impeachment by an opposition-dominated assembly. The South Korean anti-corruption agency is working against a deadline to secure a court warrant for his arrest.

As critical hearings approach, Yoon faces further detention and eventual prosecution. His defense argues against detention, citing no flight risk, but authorities highlight his non-cooperation with investigation requests as a justification for his extended custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025