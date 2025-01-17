Political Turmoil in South Korea: Yoon Suk Yeol's Arrest Looms
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces potential arrest for rebellion charges following his martial law declaration on Dec. 3. The anti-corruption agency is pushing for a court warrant as Yoon, impeached for sending troops to the National Assembly, awaits his political fate amidst legal battles.
- Country:
- South Korea
Law enforcement authorities in South Korea are moving to formally arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, detained at a center after failed legal attempts to secure his release. His arrest is linked to rebellion charges over martial law declared last December, intensifying the nation's political crisis.
Yoon's declaration sent troops to key political sites, sparking a standoff that concluded with his impeachment by an opposition-dominated assembly. The South Korean anti-corruption agency is working against a deadline to secure a court warrant for his arrest.
As critical hearings approach, Yoon faces further detention and eventual prosecution. His defense argues against detention, citing no flight risk, but authorities highlight his non-cooperation with investigation requests as a justification for his extended custody.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Showdown in Seoul: The Impeachment and Arrest Battle of President Yoon Suk Yeol
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Yoon Suk Yeol's Defiance and Impeachment Struggles
Defiant Yoon Suk Yeol Vows to Battle 'Anti-State Forces' Amid Impeachment Crisis
Political Turmoil: South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Legal Battles Amidst Impeachment
Standoff at South Korean Presidential Residence Amid Political Crisis