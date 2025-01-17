Political Turmoil in South Korea: Yoon Suk Yeol's Arrest Looms

Law enforcement authorities in South Korea are moving to formally arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, detained at a center after failed legal attempts to secure his release. His arrest is linked to rebellion charges over martial law declared last December, intensifying the nation's political crisis.

Yoon's declaration sent troops to key political sites, sparking a standoff that concluded with his impeachment by an opposition-dominated assembly. The South Korean anti-corruption agency is working against a deadline to secure a court warrant for his arrest.

As critical hearings approach, Yoon faces further detention and eventual prosecution. His defense argues against detention, citing no flight risk, but authorities highlight his non-cooperation with investigation requests as a justification for his extended custody.

