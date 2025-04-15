Left Menu

Yoon Suk Yeol's Trial: A High-Stakes Rebellion Saga

Former South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol faces charges of rebellion after declaring martial law, leading to his removal from office. His trial could last up to three years, with potential life imprisonment or the death penalty if convicted. The central issue is whether Yoon's actions intended to undermine constitutional order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 15-04-2025 07:03 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 07:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a landmark case, former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol stands trial on rebellion charges, stemming from his martial law declaration that led to his ousting. The trial commenced on Monday, scrutinizing Yoon's controversial decision, which could result in life imprisonment or even a death sentence if convicted.

The Constitutional Court's support of Yoon's impeachment highlighted severe constitutional violations, leaving experts predicting a likely conviction. The Seoul Central District Court must now determine if his actions reflected rebellion intent, assessing detailed circumstances, including military deployment to national institutions.

Yoon, maintaining his innocence, argues that his actions were misinterpreted as rebellion and did not attempt to paralyze the legislature. His trial, predicted to span one to two years, raises the possibility of further charges, including abuse of power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

