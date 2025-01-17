BJP's Ravi Kishan and VHP Slam Akhilesh Yadav Over Maha Kumbh Comments
BJP MP Ravi Kishan and VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal have criticized Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav for his comments on the Maha Kumbh event, alleging false data representation and a campaign to discredit Hindutva. Yadav had earlier claimed that government-released figures surrounding the event were inaccurate.
- Country:
- India
In a heated exchange over the Maha Kumbh, BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Friday accused Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav of undermining Sanatana Dharma for political gain. Kishan claimed the rise of this ideology has left critics unsettled and accused the opposition of distracting from the event's spiritual significance.
Vinod Bansal, spokesperson for the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), also condemned Yadav's remarks, arguing that the opposition is bent on maligning national affairs. He accused the Samajwadi Party of resorting to Hindutva criticism and fostering unrest by maintaining ties with questionable figures.
The controversy erupted after Yadav's recent assertion that official attendance and logistical data from the Maha Kumbh were fabricated. He claimed empty trains contradicted the state's figures, challenging the BJP's reported success in organizing the event. Yadav's allegations invite scrutiny over political narratives in the run-up to elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Storm Over Sanatana Dharma: A Political Tug-of-War in Kerala
Kerala CM Denies BJP Claims on Sree Narayana Guru's Support for Sanatana Dharma
Controversy Over Linking Sree Narayana Guru with Sanatana Dharma
DoT Boosts Telecom Infrastructure for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Seamless Connectivity for Millions
Maha Kumbh 2025: A Spiritual Boom in Prayagraj