BJP's Ravi Kishan and VHP Slam Akhilesh Yadav Over Maha Kumbh Comments

BJP MP Ravi Kishan and VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal have criticized Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav for his comments on the Maha Kumbh event, alleging false data representation and a campaign to discredit Hindutva. Yadav had earlier claimed that government-released figures surrounding the event were inaccurate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 14:53 IST
BJP MP Ravi Kishan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a heated exchange over the Maha Kumbh, BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Friday accused Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav of undermining Sanatana Dharma for political gain. Kishan claimed the rise of this ideology has left critics unsettled and accused the opposition of distracting from the event's spiritual significance.

Vinod Bansal, spokesperson for the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), also condemned Yadav's remarks, arguing that the opposition is bent on maligning national affairs. He accused the Samajwadi Party of resorting to Hindutva criticism and fostering unrest by maintaining ties with questionable figures.

The controversy erupted after Yadav's recent assertion that official attendance and logistical data from the Maha Kumbh were fabricated. He claimed empty trains contradicted the state's figures, challenging the BJP's reported success in organizing the event. Yadav's allegations invite scrutiny over political narratives in the run-up to elections.

