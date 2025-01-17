BJP's Ravi Kishan and VHP Slam Akhilesh Yadav Over Maha Kumbh Comments

In a heated exchange over the Maha Kumbh, BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Friday accused Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav of undermining Sanatana Dharma for political gain. Kishan claimed the rise of this ideology has left critics unsettled and accused the opposition of distracting from the event's spiritual significance.

Vinod Bansal, spokesperson for the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), also condemned Yadav's remarks, arguing that the opposition is bent on maligning national affairs. He accused the Samajwadi Party of resorting to Hindutva criticism and fostering unrest by maintaining ties with questionable figures.

The controversy erupted after Yadav's recent assertion that official attendance and logistical data from the Maha Kumbh were fabricated. He claimed empty trains contradicted the state's figures, challenging the BJP's reported success in organizing the event. Yadav's allegations invite scrutiny over political narratives in the run-up to elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)