Gehlot Accuses BJP-RSS of Distorting History

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused BJP and RSS of distorting historical facts related to India’s freedom struggle. He emphasized the contributions of leaders like Gandhi and Nehru. Gehlot also criticized government insensitivity towards farmer leader Jagdeep Singh Dallewal's deteriorating health during a hunger strike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has alleged that BJP and RSS are distorting India's freedom struggle's historical facts. He expressed concerns over altering contributions made by key leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.

Gehlot drew parallels with similar attempts in other countries, like Pakistan and Bangladesh, to manipulate historical narratives. He criticized the government for their approach, warning of potential damage to the countries' credibility.

Gehlot also voiced frustration over the government's response to farmer leader Jagdeep Singh Dallewal's hunger strike. He questioned why authorities remain indifferent to farmers' issues despite past losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

