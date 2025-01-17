Gehlot Accuses BJP-RSS of Distorting History
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused BJP and RSS of distorting historical facts related to India’s freedom struggle. He emphasized the contributions of leaders like Gandhi and Nehru. Gehlot also criticized government insensitivity towards farmer leader Jagdeep Singh Dallewal's deteriorating health during a hunger strike.
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has alleged that BJP and RSS are distorting India's freedom struggle's historical facts. He expressed concerns over altering contributions made by key leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.
Gehlot drew parallels with similar attempts in other countries, like Pakistan and Bangladesh, to manipulate historical narratives. He criticized the government for their approach, warning of potential damage to the countries' credibility.
Gehlot also voiced frustration over the government's response to farmer leader Jagdeep Singh Dallewal's hunger strike. He questioned why authorities remain indifferent to farmers' issues despite past losses.
