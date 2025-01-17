Lithuania Sets Historic Defence Spending Goals Amidst Russian Threat

Lithuania is set to elevate its defence expenditure to between 5 and 6 percent of its national economic output starting in 2026. This bold move aligns with President Gitanas Nauseda's announcement and comes in response to ongoing Russian military threats in the region.

Currently, Lithuania allocates just over 3 percent of its GDP on defence. With this new commitment, it becomes the first NATO country to adhere to the 5 percent spending goal proposed recently by US President-elect Donald Trump.

The decision, heralded as 'historic' by Nauseda, was ratified by the State Defence Council. This adjustment makes Lithuania the top NATO contributor in terms of GDP percentage allocated to defence, surpassing Poland, which spends more than 4 percent.

(With inputs from agencies.)