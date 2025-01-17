Left Menu

Sharmila Slams Naidu over Unfulfilled Promises and Special Status

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y S Sharmila criticized Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for neglecting the special category status (SCS) issue, claiming SCS is essential for state development. She accused Naidu of failing to deliver on his poll promises, including the ambitious 'Super Six' schemes, due to financial constraints.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y S Sharmila has launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. On Friday, she emphasized that special category status (SCS) is the only solution to the state's challenges and accused Naidu of neglecting electoral promises.

Sharmila noted that SCS is vital for the state, impacting development, funding, industry establishment, and job creation for youth. Her criticism follows Naidu's SwarnaAndhra@2047 Vision and GSDP growth targets, which she claims are unrealistic without proper financial backing.

The Congress leader highlighted the 'Super Six' schemes, including economic support initiatives, arguing that Naidu should have been aware of the financial limitations before making grand promises. She questioned his alliance with the BJP given the lack of support the state has received.

