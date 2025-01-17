Left Menu

The Real Heroes Behind Cecilia Sala's Release: Debunking the Elon Musk Connection

Italy's Foreign Minister clarified that Elon Musk was not involved in the negotiations for the release of journalist Cecilia Sala from an Iranian prison. Sala was freed after Italian diplomatic efforts. Reports suggesting Musk's involvement were deemed inaccurate, emphasizing Italy's diplomatic actions in securing her return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 17-01-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 16:48 IST
  • Italy

In a statement, Italy's Foreign Minister dismissed claims about Elon Musk's involvement in the efforts to secure the release of journalist Cecilia Sala from an Iranian prison. The minister stressed that the Italian government was solely responsible for her release.

Journalist Cecilia Sala was detained during a trip to Iran and returned to Italy after diplomatic negotiations were conducted by Italian authorities. Simultaneously, Italy released an Iranian businessman following Sala's detention.

A report by The New York Times suggested Musk's involvement in lieu of a request from Sala's boyfriend. However, both Italy's Prime Minister and Musk denied his direct engagement with Iranian officials, underscoring the Italian government's lead role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

