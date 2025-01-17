The Real Heroes Behind Cecilia Sala's Release: Debunking the Elon Musk Connection

In a statement, Italy's Foreign Minister dismissed claims about Elon Musk's involvement in the efforts to secure the release of journalist Cecilia Sala from an Iranian prison. The minister stressed that the Italian government was solely responsible for her release.

Journalist Cecilia Sala was detained during a trip to Iran and returned to Italy after diplomatic negotiations were conducted by Italian authorities. Simultaneously, Italy released an Iranian businessman following Sala's detention.

A report by The New York Times suggested Musk's involvement in lieu of a request from Sala's boyfriend. However, both Italy's Prime Minister and Musk denied his direct engagement with Iranian officials, underscoring the Italian government's lead role.

