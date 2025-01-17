China's Brokerage Behemoth: $230B Merger Approved

In a major development for the Chinese finance sector, the country's securities regulator has sanctioned the merger of Guotai Junan Securities and Haitong Securities. This strategic consolidation promises to create a brokerage titan valued at $230 billion.

This decision follows a September announcement from the Shanghai-based firms, revealing their intention to combine forces through a share swap arrangement.

Under the terms of the merger, Guotai Junan will absorb Haitong by issuing new shares to the latter's investors, encompassing both the mainland China and Hong Kong markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)