China's Brokerage Behemoth: $230B Merger Approved
China's securities regulator has approved the merger between Guotai Junan Securities and Haitong Securities, creating a $230 billion brokerage firm. The Shanghai-based companies announced the merger via a share swap plan, where Guotai Junan will issue new shares to Haitong's mainland Chinese and Hong Kong investors.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 17-01-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 18:22 IST
- Country:
- China
In a major development for the Chinese finance sector, the country's securities regulator has sanctioned the merger of Guotai Junan Securities and Haitong Securities. This strategic consolidation promises to create a brokerage titan valued at $230 billion.
This decision follows a September announcement from the Shanghai-based firms, revealing their intention to combine forces through a share swap arrangement.
Under the terms of the merger, Guotai Junan will absorb Haitong by issuing new shares to the latter's investors, encompassing both the mainland China and Hong Kong markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- securities
- Guotai Junan
- Haitong
- brokerage
- merger
- finance
- share swap
- Shanghai
- investors
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Navigating Export Finance Challenges: Strategies for Indian Exporters
Emerald Finance Completes Major Share Allotment Boosting Equity Capital
Financial Sector Calls for Tax Breaks and Green Finance Incentives in Upcoming Budget
Rexas Finance: The Game-Changer in Decentralized Finance
Finance Minister Gears Up for 2025-26 Budget Amid Economic Challenges