Left Menu

Kuki-Zo Council Demands Separate Administration Amid Manipur Strife

The Kuki-Zo Council has urged the Indian government for a separate administration for the community in Manipur, advocating for a political dialogue. Tensions between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities have resulted in ethnic violence, and the council wishes to prevent future confrontations and restore peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:44 IST
Kuki-Zo Council Demands Separate Administration Amid Manipur Strife
  • Country:
  • India

A four-member delegation of the Kuki-Zo Council engaged with the Indian government on Friday, reiterating their call for a distinct administration for Manipur's Kuki-Zo people. Chaired by Henlianthang Thanglet, the group voiced demands before the Centre's interlocutor A K Mishra.

"We reiterated our call for a separate Kuki-Zo administration and sought the establishment of a political dialogue," Kuki-Zo Council spokesperson Ginza Vualzong stated in a telephone interview with PTI. The community aspires to create a Union Territory under Article 239(A) of the Indian Constitution.

This dialogue occurred shortly after the council met Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, aiming to resolve the ongoing ethnic discord. Despite efforts, including BJP-led negotiations, peace remains evasive in the region, following violent clashes that have resulted in numerous casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025