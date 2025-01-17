Kuki-Zo Council Demands Separate Administration Amid Manipur Strife

A four-member delegation of the Kuki-Zo Council engaged with the Indian government on Friday, reiterating their call for a distinct administration for Manipur's Kuki-Zo people. Chaired by Henlianthang Thanglet, the group voiced demands before the Centre's interlocutor A K Mishra.

"We reiterated our call for a separate Kuki-Zo administration and sought the establishment of a political dialogue," Kuki-Zo Council spokesperson Ginza Vualzong stated in a telephone interview with PTI. The community aspires to create a Union Territory under Article 239(A) of the Indian Constitution.

This dialogue occurred shortly after the council met Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, aiming to resolve the ongoing ethnic discord. Despite efforts, including BJP-led negotiations, peace remains evasive in the region, following violent clashes that have resulted in numerous casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)