12 Indians Confirmed Dead in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
India has reported the deaths of 12 Indian nationals serving with the Russian military amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Ministry of External Affairs is working to determine the whereabouts of 16 others listed as missing by Russian authorities and ensure their speedy repatriation.
In a troubling development, India has announced that 12 of its nationals have died while serving with the Russian military amid the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed this on Friday, raising concerns about the safety of Indian citizens involved in foreign military operations.
According to the MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, of the 126 Indians known to have joined the Russian armed forces, 96 have been discharged and returned home. However, 18 remain, with 16 currently unaccounted for, listed as missing by the Russian side.
The Indian embassy in Moscow is actively engaging with Russian authorities to ascertain the whereabouts of the missing individuals and facilitate the repatriation of those wishing to return. The recent death of Indian national Binil TB from Kerala has further intensified calls for action, with diplomatic efforts ongoing to resolve the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
