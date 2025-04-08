Delhi's Heatwave Crisis: Urgent Measures for Shelter Homes

In response to alarming temperature rises in the national capital, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has issued urgent requests for regular water supply, health check-ups, and sanitation measures at shelter homes.

DUSIB's appeals have been directed to several key departments, including the Delhi Jal Board and the New Delhi Municipal Council, to ensure a steady water supply. The board has also contacted the Health and Welfare Department for routine health assessments to address heat-related illnesses.

Underlining the importance of hygiene, DUSIB urged the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to enhance sanitation and vector control efforts around shelter homes. The city's heatwave conditions, with temperatures soaring to 40.2 degrees Celsius, pose significant risks to residents, highlighting pressing demands for these preventive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)