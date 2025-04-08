NATO Chief Rings Alarm Bells Over China's Rising Military Power

On Tuesday, NATO Secretary General expressed apprehension regarding China's ongoing military expansion and frequent exercises near Taiwan. He urged the organization's members and allied nations to collaborate to ensure open and safe sea lanes in the area, emphasizing vigilance and collective assessment.

China's support for Russia and rapid naval buildup have been alarming, the NATO chief stated during his press briefing at the Japanese navy port in Yokosuka. Japan, perceiving China as a regional threat, continues to bolster its defense initiatives, notably acquiring long-range missiles for strike capabilities.

In response to intertwined security risks across Europe and Asia, Japan, along with the United States, has fortified defense alliances in the Indo-Pacific. The U.S. promotes greater NATO involvement in this region, strengthened by recent diplomatic visits focusing on alliance commitments.

