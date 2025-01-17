CPI(M) Prepares for Crucial Party Congress: Draft Political Resolution Under Review

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) convened a crucial three-day central committee meeting on Friday to address the draft political resolution ahead of its forthcoming party congress. The deliberations, attended by around 80 central committee members from across the country, aim to finalize the draft before it is released for public opinion.

During the meeting, senior party officials suggested thorough discussions to shape the resolution's content. Prakash Karat, CPI(M) politburo coordinator, was among the leaders present, signifying the importance of the gathering as the party strategizes for its congress, scheduled for April in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

On the same day, Karat inaugurated the Jyoti Basu Centre for Social Studies and Research. The event included reflections on the contributions of Jyoti Basu, the former Chief Minister of West Bengal, emphasizing the party's historical impact and legacy.

