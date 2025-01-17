Left Menu

CPI(M) Prepares for Crucial Party Congress: Draft Political Resolution Under Review

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is holding a three-day central committee meeting to discuss a draft political resolution for its upcoming congress. The draft will be shared for public opinion after committee deliberation. The party is preparing for the congress in April with four Lok Sabha seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:17 IST
CPI(M) Prepares for Crucial Party Congress: Draft Political Resolution Under Review
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) convened a crucial three-day central committee meeting on Friday to address the draft political resolution ahead of its forthcoming party congress. The deliberations, attended by around 80 central committee members from across the country, aim to finalize the draft before it is released for public opinion.

During the meeting, senior party officials suggested thorough discussions to shape the resolution's content. Prakash Karat, CPI(M) politburo coordinator, was among the leaders present, signifying the importance of the gathering as the party strategizes for its congress, scheduled for April in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

On the same day, Karat inaugurated the Jyoti Basu Centre for Social Studies and Research. The event included reflections on the contributions of Jyoti Basu, the former Chief Minister of West Bengal, emphasizing the party's historical impact and legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025