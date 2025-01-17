Left Menu

Xi and Trump Seek Positive China-U.S. Relations Transition

Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump aimed for a positive beginning to China-U.S. relations during Trump's new term. In a phone call reported by CCTV, both leaders emphasized the importance of interaction and a desire for progress in bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:19 IST
Xi and Trump Seek Positive China-U.S. Relations Transition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a recent communication, Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump expressed mutual hopes for a productive start to China-U.S. relations as Trump prepares to assume office, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

During the phone call, both leaders highlighted the significant role of interaction in fostering stronger bilateral ties.

Xi Jinping emphasized his aspirations for progress in China-U.S. relations, marking the conversation as a potential stepping stone towards improved diplomatic exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025