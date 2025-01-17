Xi and Trump Seek Positive China-U.S. Relations Transition
Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump aimed for a positive beginning to China-U.S. relations during Trump's new term. In a phone call reported by CCTV, both leaders emphasized the importance of interaction and a desire for progress in bilateral ties.
In a recent communication, Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump expressed mutual hopes for a productive start to China-U.S. relations as Trump prepares to assume office, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.
During the phone call, both leaders highlighted the significant role of interaction in fostering stronger bilateral ties.
Xi Jinping emphasized his aspirations for progress in China-U.S. relations, marking the conversation as a potential stepping stone towards improved diplomatic exchanges.
