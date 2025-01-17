Delhi Assembly Elections: AAP's Somnath Bharti Criticizes BJP's Poll Promises
Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, AAP's Somnath Bharti has strongly criticized BJP for allegedly deceiving people with unfulfilled promises. Bharti contends BJP lacks original ideas and asserts AAP's commitment to fulfilling campaign pledges. Meanwhile, BJP candidate Satish Upadhyay outlines plans for development initiatives, underscoring a heated electoral contest.
- Country:
- India
As the Delhi assembly elections approach, AAP MLA Somnath Bharti has launched a scathing critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of deceiving the electorate with empty promises categorized as 'sankalp'. Bharti claims the BJP's commitments are often dismissed as mere rhetoric after elections, contrasting this with Arvind Kejriwal's track record of fulfilling pledges.
In response, BJP's Malviya Nagar candidate Satish Upadhyay presented a comprehensive 'Development Roadmap' for the constituency. Upadhyay promises a 'single-window solution' for pressing issues and aims to ensure clean drinking water access through the 'Har Ghar Jal' scheme, alongside implementing the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and establishing multispecialty centers.
The upcoming election is expected to be a three-way contest between AAP, BJP, and Congress. While Congress struggles to regain its former strength in Delhi, having faced significant losses in recent elections, AAP seeks to reinforce its dominance following its 2020 election victory where it claimed 62 out of 70 seats, leaving BJP with eight.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Polls: BJP's Satish Upadhyay Takes Aim at AAP
Our 'Sankalp Patra' is foundation for developed Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda at launch of party's manifesto for Feb 5 assembly polls.
BJP Unveils 'Sankalp Patra Part - I' For Delhi 2025 Assembly Election
Satish Upadhyay Unveils Vision for Malviya Nagar: A Path to Development
Satish Upadhyay Unveils Comprehensive Development Plan for Malviya Nagar