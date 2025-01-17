Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Elections: AAP's Somnath Bharti Criticizes BJP's Poll Promises

Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, AAP's Somnath Bharti has strongly criticized BJP for allegedly deceiving people with unfulfilled promises. Bharti contends BJP lacks original ideas and asserts AAP's commitment to fulfilling campaign pledges. Meanwhile, BJP candidate Satish Upadhyay outlines plans for development initiatives, underscoring a heated electoral contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:28 IST
AAP MLA and candidate from Malviya Nagar, Somnath Bharti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Delhi assembly elections approach, AAP MLA Somnath Bharti has launched a scathing critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of deceiving the electorate with empty promises categorized as 'sankalp'. Bharti claims the BJP's commitments are often dismissed as mere rhetoric after elections, contrasting this with Arvind Kejriwal's track record of fulfilling pledges.

In response, BJP's Malviya Nagar candidate Satish Upadhyay presented a comprehensive 'Development Roadmap' for the constituency. Upadhyay promises a 'single-window solution' for pressing issues and aims to ensure clean drinking water access through the 'Har Ghar Jal' scheme, alongside implementing the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and establishing multispecialty centers.

The upcoming election is expected to be a three-way contest between AAP, BJP, and Congress. While Congress struggles to regain its former strength in Delhi, having faced significant losses in recent elections, AAP seeks to reinforce its dominance following its 2020 election victory where it claimed 62 out of 70 seats, leaving BJP with eight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

