Trump's TikTok Verdict Awaits Final Review
President-elect Donald Trump plans to decide on TikTok's future soon, following a Supreme Court ruling upholding a ban on the app. Trump's final decision is pending his review of the situation, as he stated on the social media platform Truth Social.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 21:56 IST
Trump emphasized the expected nature of the Supreme Court's decision while underscoring the need for everyone to respect it.
He conveyed on Truth Social that he requires more time to assess the implications before arriving at a final decision regarding TikTok's operations in the U.S.
(With inputs from agencies.)
