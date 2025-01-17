Trump's TikTok Verdict Awaits Final Review

President-elect Donald Trump announced that a decision on the fate of TikTok will be made in the "not too distant future," following a Supreme Court ruling that upholds a law banning the app.

Trump emphasized the expected nature of the Supreme Court's decision while underscoring the need for everyone to respect it.

He conveyed on Truth Social that he requires more time to assess the implications before arriving at a final decision regarding TikTok's operations in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)