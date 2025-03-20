Left Menu

Trump Moves to Disband the Education Department: Controversial Call Ignites Debate

President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order aimed at dismantling the US Education Department, fulfilling a campaign promise. The proposed closure has stirred controversy, with proponents arguing it would enhance state control, while critics warn it risks neglect and inequality in the education system.

Updated: 20-03-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 09:02 IST
President Donald Trump aims to fulfill a highly controversial campaign promise this Thursday by signing an executive order to dismantle the US Education Department, a move that has not only ignited a political firestorm but also raises constitutional questions about his authority to do so without Congress.

The White House's plan, according to a senior official, involves transferring most educational responsibilities back to the individual states. The administration, led by Secretary Linda McMahon, intends to ensure that essential programs such as Title I and Pell grants remain intact, despite an ongoing reduction of the department's workforce.

While Republican leaders have long criticized the department as a bastion of wastefulness, many stakeholders, including the National Parents Union, oppose its closure. They argue that dismantling the department threatens to deepen disparities, leaving vulnerable students at risk and undermining the federal role in advancing educational equity.

