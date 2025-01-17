Left Menu

Heated Discussions Erupt at Karnataka Congress Meeting Over Belagavi Building Fund

The Karnataka Congress meeting, led by Randeep Singh Surjewala, debated the lack of contributions for constructing a party building in Belagavi. While Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi pledged Rs 1 crore, others fell short. The meeting also discussed the upcoming event commemorating the 1924 Congress session chaired by Mahatma Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 17-01-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 22:05 IST
Heated Discussions Erupt at Karnataka Congress Meeting Over Belagavi Building Fund
On Friday, the Karnataka Congress meeting, overseen by national general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, became the stage for heated discussions regarding funding for a party building in Belagavi.

Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi stood out by contributing Rs 1 crore, while most party leaders allegedly failed to meet expectations. The meeting also included plans for the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' event in January.

Concerns about inadequate contributions were previously raised in a Legislative Party meeting, with suggestions for building 100 Congress Bhavans across Karnataka. Controversy arose as Jarkiholi criticized local leaders, interpreted as aimed at Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

