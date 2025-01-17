Positive Shift: Xi Jinping and Trump's Strategic Dialogue
In a pre-inaugural phone call, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President-elect Donald Trump agreed to establish strategic channels and maintain regular contact on major issues. Discussions included trade, fentanyl, and TikTok, emphasizing mutual respect for core interests and differences, specifically Taiwan, while seeking win-win bilateral ties.
- China
In a pivotal phone conversation on Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President-elect Donald Trump agreed to set strategic communication channels. The discussion, coming ahead of Trump's swearing-in, covered crucial issues like trade, fentanyl, and TikTok.
Official media reports indicate that Xi emphasized the importance of respecting each other's core national interests and urged Trump to handle the Taiwan issue with caution. Notably, China views Taiwan as part of its mainland.
As Trump prepares to assume office on January 20, the dialogue signifies a promising start for China-US relations, with both sides looking to reinforce mutual ties amid economic concerns over potential tariffs on Chinese exports.
