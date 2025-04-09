Taiwan Seeks Swift Resolution in U.S. Tariff Talks

Taiwan is working rapidly to settle the tariff dispute with the United States, following a weekend approach to Washington. A senior Taiwanese official revealed on Wednesday that efforts to initiate negotiations underlined a no-retaliation strategy.

Emphasizing a zero-tariff offer and more investments in the U.S., Taiwan aims to resolve the 32% tariff imposed by the Trump administration. Director-General Tsai Ming-yen of Taiwan's National Security Bureau stated that strategic communication channels are being used to present proposals to the U.S.

The Taiwanese government also announced a decisive step to support its economy, diverting a $15 billion stock stabilization fund to counteract recent negative market reactions to the tariffs. This comes amid President Lai Ching-te's broader economic engagement strategy with the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)