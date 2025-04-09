Taiwan Seeks Swift Resolution in U.S. Tariff Talks
Taiwan is actively seeking to resolve tariff issues with the United States by proposing zero tariffs and increasing investments. The government is engaging in 'strategic communication' to avoid retaliatory measures and stabilize its stock market, utilizing a $15 billion fund to restore investor confidence.
Taiwan is working rapidly to settle the tariff dispute with the United States, following a weekend approach to Washington. A senior Taiwanese official revealed on Wednesday that efforts to initiate negotiations underlined a no-retaliation strategy.
Emphasizing a zero-tariff offer and more investments in the U.S., Taiwan aims to resolve the 32% tariff imposed by the Trump administration. Director-General Tsai Ming-yen of Taiwan's National Security Bureau stated that strategic communication channels are being used to present proposals to the U.S.
The Taiwanese government also announced a decisive step to support its economy, diverting a $15 billion stock stabilization fund to counteract recent negative market reactions to the tariffs. This comes amid President Lai Ching-te's broader economic engagement strategy with the U.S.
(With inputs from agencies.)
