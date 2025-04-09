Left Menu

Seismic Tremors Rattle Taiwan Once Again

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan's Yilan County, shaking buildings in Taipei. The quake occurred at a depth of 72.4 km. Taiwan, located near two tectonic plates, frequently experiences earthquakes. The last major quake was a 7.2 magnitude in Hualien last year, causing significant casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 07:41 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 07:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A deep, 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan's rural northeastern county of Yilan on Wednesday, according to the island's weather administration. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Despite its moderate strength, the quake shook buildings in the capital city, Taipei. The weather administration reported that the earthquake had a depth of 72.4 km (45 miles). Taiwan's geographical position at the junction of two tectonic plates makes it particularly susceptible to seismic activity.

Taiwan has experienced significant earthquakes in the past. The last major quake, a 7.2 magnitude tremor, hit Hualien in April of the previous year, claiming at least 13 lives. Historically, a 7.3 magnitude quake in 1999 resulted in over 2,000 deaths, highlighting the perilous nature of the region's seismic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

