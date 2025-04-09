Left Menu

Tremors in Taiwan: 5.8 Magnitude Quake Hits Yilan

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit Yilan County, Taiwan, without causing any reported damage. The island, situated near tectonic plates, regularly experiences seismic activity. The recent quake shook buildings in Taipei but did not affect semiconductor facilities. Taiwan's history includes major quakes causing significant loss of life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 07:51 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 07:51 IST
Tremors in Taiwan: 5.8 Magnitude Quake Hits Yilan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Taiwan's northeastern Yilan County on Wednesday, with no immediate reports of damage, according to the island's weather administration.

The quake, which had a depth of 72.4 km, caused noticeable tremors in Taipei, yet Taiwan's fire department confirmed no damage occurred, including in sensitive areas like the island's semiconductor manufacturing hubs.

Situated on the junction of two tectonic plates, Taiwan frequently experiences earthquakes. The nation has a history of severe seismic events, like the 2016 quake in Hualien that resulted in 13 fatalities, and a devastating 7.3 magnitude quake in 1999 that killed over 2,000 people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025