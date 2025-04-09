Tremors in Taiwan: 5.8 Magnitude Quake Hits Yilan
A 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit Yilan County, Taiwan, without causing any reported damage. The island, situated near tectonic plates, regularly experiences seismic activity. The recent quake shook buildings in Taipei but did not affect semiconductor facilities. Taiwan's history includes major quakes causing significant loss of life.
A 5.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Taiwan's northeastern Yilan County on Wednesday, with no immediate reports of damage, according to the island's weather administration.
The quake, which had a depth of 72.4 km, caused noticeable tremors in Taipei, yet Taiwan's fire department confirmed no damage occurred, including in sensitive areas like the island's semiconductor manufacturing hubs.
Situated on the junction of two tectonic plates, Taiwan frequently experiences earthquakes. The nation has a history of severe seismic events, like the 2016 quake in Hualien that resulted in 13 fatalities, and a devastating 7.3 magnitude quake in 1999 that killed over 2,000 people.
(With inputs from agencies.)
