Brazil Supreme Court Upholds Bolsonaro's Travel Ban Amid Controversies

In a decisive ruling, Brazil's Supreme Court has upheld its earlier decision to deny former President Jair Bolsonaro the right to travel to the United States for Donald Trump's inauguration. The court maintained the retention of Bolsonaro's passport, which was initially confiscated in February 2024 as a preventative measure.

The former leader, often referred to as the "Trump of the Tropics," approached the court with an appeal stating he had complied with all imposed restrictions and had no intention of fleeing. However, Justice Alexandre de Moraes, in a document reviewed by Reuters, dismissed the appeal, citing ongoing investigations and serious charges pending against Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro, who led Brazil from 2019 to 2022, faces claims of orchestrating a coup and has been barred from political candidacy until 2030. Despite the denial, his statements suggest he might seek asylum, indicating the ongoing tension between him and Brazil's judicial system.

