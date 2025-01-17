Left Menu

Brazil Supreme Court Upholds Bolsonaro's Travel Ban Amid Controversies

Brazil's Supreme Court has reiterated its decision to refuse former President Jair Bolsonaro's appeal to travel to the U.S. for Trump's inauguration. The ruling maintains a passport ban due to Bolsonaro's ongoing legal troubles, including charges related to a supposed coup plot after losing the 2022 election.

In a decisive ruling, Brazil's Supreme Court has upheld its earlier decision to deny former President Jair Bolsonaro the right to travel to the United States for Donald Trump's inauguration. The court maintained the retention of Bolsonaro's passport, which was initially confiscated in February 2024 as a preventative measure.

The former leader, often referred to as the "Trump of the Tropics," approached the court with an appeal stating he had complied with all imposed restrictions and had no intention of fleeing. However, Justice Alexandre de Moraes, in a document reviewed by Reuters, dismissed the appeal, citing ongoing investigations and serious charges pending against Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro, who led Brazil from 2019 to 2022, faces claims of orchestrating a coup and has been barred from political candidacy until 2030. Despite the denial, his statements suggest he might seek asylum, indicating the ongoing tension between him and Brazil's judicial system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

