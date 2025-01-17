Gaza Ceasefire: A Fragile Break in the Middle East Tension

In a significant development toward Middle East peace, Israel's security Cabinet has recommended approving a ceasefire agreement with Hamas. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the deal aims to pause the 15-month-long conflict, which has resulted in thousands of casualties on both sides.

The agreement, mediated by Qatar and the United States, proposes the release of dozens of hostages held by militants in Gaza, with plans to begin as early as Sunday. Netanyahu faces strong resistance from his far-right coalition partners, whose objections might destabilize his government.

Meanwhile, both sides have persisted in military action, with casualties continuing to rise. The ceasefire deal outlines a phased release of hostages and a partial Israeli withdrawal, contingent upon further negotiations during its implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)