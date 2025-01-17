Blinken Bids Adieu: A Call to Diplomatic Resilience

Antony Blinken, the outgoing Secretary of State, bid farewell to State Department employees on Friday, urging resilience as the Trump administration takes over.

Addressing a crowd in Washington, he lauded staff for advancing U.S. foreign policy despite challenges spanning Afghanistan to the Middle East.

Blinken affirmed the critical role of career diplomats in crafting global relations, reinforcing their mission amid shifting political landscapes.

