Blinken Bids Adieu: A Call to Diplomatic Resilience

Antony Blinken, the outgoing Secretary of State, delivered a heartfelt farewell to the State Department staff. He praised their dedication in advancing U.S. foreign policy amidst global challenges and the incoming Trump administration's uncertain stance. Blinken urged employees to continue their crucial diplomatic mission with resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-01-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 23:57 IST
Antony Blinken, the outgoing Secretary of State, bid farewell to State Department employees on Friday, urging resilience as the Trump administration takes over.

Addressing a crowd in Washington, he lauded staff for advancing U.S. foreign policy despite challenges spanning Afghanistan to the Middle East.

Blinken affirmed the critical role of career diplomats in crafting global relations, reinforcing their mission amid shifting political landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

