Trump's Immigration Plan: Raids and Controversy in Chicago

Donald Trump's administration plans an immigration raid in Chicago post-inauguration. There's contention over focusing resources in Chicago, with ICE operations set to occur nationwide. Trump's border czar vows legal action against non-cooperative cities. Immigration policy remains a pivotal aspect of Trump's agenda, emphasizing widespread deportations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 07:49 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 07:49 IST
In a bold move, Donald Trump's presidential administration is gearing up for a major immigration operation, set to begin in Chicago immediately after his inauguration, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. The planned raid will deploy 100 to 200 ICE officers and is part of a broader increase in immigration enforcement.

Sources familiar with the administration's strategy emphasize that Chicago won't be uniquely targeted; similar operations will occur nationwide, including in New York and Miami. Trump's transition team did not respond to requests for comment, but officials highlight a nationwide immigration crackdown.

Tom Homan, Trump's border czar, echoed the administration's firm stance in Chicago, warning that city officials must not impede federal efforts. This move underlines Trump's campaign promises to prioritize immigration and enforce strict deportation measures, especially in 'sanctuary' cities.

