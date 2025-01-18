Uttarakhand CM Pushes for 'Triple-Engine' Government Ahead of Elections

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has made a strong pitch for a 'triple-engine' government as the state gears up for its upcoming municipal elections. Dhami argues that such a structure would accelerate development, emphasizing the need to gain comprehensive control in the state, including the pivotal Mayor's position.

In a statement made on Friday, Dhami, a prominent BJP leader, expressed confidence in his party's prospects while taking a jab at Congress, accusing them of preemptively conceding defeat. 'The Congress is trying to save face, seeing no support around,' he added.

As the electoral race heats up, Dhami underscores the populace's wish for change toward a triple-engine government. On Wednesday, the Chief Minister unveiled BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' at the state headquarters, highlighting it as a testament to the party's commitment to comprehensive developmental policies under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The municipal elections are scheduled for January 23, with results expected two days later.

