Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Rallies Support Ahead of Civic Elections

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, at the Raipur Vidhan Sabha Sammelan in Dalanwala, Dehradun, on Friday, called for robust public backing for BJP mayoral candidate Saurabh Thapliyal and other councillor hopefuls. With the civic elections looming on January 23, Dhami exuded confidence in attaining a new electoral record for the BJP.

The Chief Minister heralded the remarkable support from key demographic groups, including senior citizens, women, and youth. He stressed that such momentum would guarantee a decisive victory for the BJP. Dhami encouraged citizens to turn out in droves for Thapliyal, emphasizing the benefits of a 'triple engine government' at various governmental levels to spur comprehensive development in Uttarakhand. He cited BJP's earlier triumph with an 18,000-vote lead in the last mayoral election, projecting an even larger win this time. 'The palpable public enthusiasm, even in this chill, assures me of BJP's sweeping success,' he asserted.

Dhami underscored the significant attainment of BJP rule, referencing Uttarakhand's high Sustainable Development Goals rank by NITI Aayog and a record-low unemployment rate. He also lauded the impending implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, a major electoral promise from 2022. The Chief Minister spoke on Uttarakhand's swift advancements in health and education and landmark events like the forthcoming 38th National Games in Raipur Assembly, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which mark another developmental milestone for the state.

The State Election Commission of Uttarakhand has announced the Municipal Local Body General Elections for 2024-25, scheduled for January 23 across the state for 11 Municipal Corporations, 43 Municipal Councils, and 46 Nagar Panchayats, with results expected on January 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)