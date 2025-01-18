Major Developments in Karnataka's MUDA Scam Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently took decisive action in the MUDA case, attaching 142 immovable properties with a market value of approximately Rs 300 crore. These actions were linked to allegations against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan weighed in, asserting that "nobody is above the law" and emphasizing that the agencies are functioning as they should.

Amidst the ongoing investigations, Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge clarified the state's stance, ensuring that the law would follow its natural course. Kharge refuted any claims of stalling the investigation, noting, "This has been going on for a very long time, even during the BJP tenure. Whatever is happening is as per law."

The ED's move is rooted in the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The attached properties are connected to individuals operating as real estate businessmen and agents. Initiated on a First Information Report by the Lokayuktha Police Mysore, the probe spans sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, involving Siddaramaiah.

Allegations suggest that Siddaramaiah utilized his political sway for undue compensation - 14 sites for land originally acquired for Rs 3,24,700, now valued at Rs 56 crore in a posh locale. Karnataka BJP Chief BY Vijayendra hailed the ED's actions as a "Major Victory" in combating the MUDA scam. Vijayendra claimed on X that the probe uncovered corruption tied to CM Siddaramaiah, allegedly manipulating site allocations under his wife's name. He underscored BJP's unwavering protests against this misuse of power by Siddaramaiah and his allies.

