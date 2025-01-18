Lukashenko's Gesture of Mercy: 23 Pardoned for Extremism

In a significant move, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has extended pardons to 23 individuals convicted of extremism-related charges. State media outlet Belta disclosed this development on Saturday, highlighting that the group includes three women and 20 men.

Among those pardoned, 13 are over the age of 50, 14 suffer from chronic illnesses, and 12 have children, though their names have not been released to the public. This gesture reflects a humanizing approach towards individuals who have repented and acknowledged their past actions.

Belta reported that each person applied for the pardon voluntarily, admitting their culpability and expressing genuine remorse. This move by President Lukashenko comes amidst increasing scrutiny of Belarus's human rights record.

