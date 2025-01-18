Left Menu

Lukashenko's Gesture of Mercy: 23 Pardoned for Extremism

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko pardoned 23 individuals convicted of extremism. Comprising 3 women and 20 men, many are older, with chronic illnesses or children. All applicants admitted guilt and sought forgiveness, though specifics of their identities remain undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-01-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 12:48 IST
Lukashenko's Gesture of Mercy: 23 Pardoned for Extremism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant move, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has extended pardons to 23 individuals convicted of extremism-related charges. State media outlet Belta disclosed this development on Saturday, highlighting that the group includes three women and 20 men.

Among those pardoned, 13 are over the age of 50, 14 suffer from chronic illnesses, and 12 have children, though their names have not been released to the public. This gesture reflects a humanizing approach towards individuals who have repented and acknowledged their past actions.

Belta reported that each person applied for the pardon voluntarily, admitting their culpability and expressing genuine remorse. This move by President Lukashenko comes amidst increasing scrutiny of Belarus's human rights record.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025