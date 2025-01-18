Sheikh Hasina: Escape from the Brink

Sheikh Hasina, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, revealed she narrowly avoided death during a mass uprising on August 5 last year. Addressing her party via an audio message on Facebook, she expressed gratitude for her survival, attributing it to divine intervention.

Recounting her escapes from assassination attempts, including the August 21, 2004, grenade attack and a 2000 bomb plot in Kotalipara, Hasina acknowledged her belief in a higher power's role in sparing her life. She alleged political opponents were behind attempts to end her life.

Following her government's fall, Hasina has been living in exile in India. She lamented her displacement, describing her separation from her country and home as painful. Her official residence and a museum dedicated to her father were vandalized and set on fire by protesters.

(With inputs from agencies.)