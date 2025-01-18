Left Menu

Syria Eyes Return to Arab League

Syria's foreign minister, Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, expressed hope for Syria's return to the Arab League. This comes as the nation's new leaders aim for a revitalized presence in the region. A press conference with Arab League Assistant Secretary General Hossam Zaki highlighted ongoing efforts to reintegrate Syria.

Updated: 18-01-2025 15:21 IST
Syria's foreign minister, Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, expressed optimism on Saturday regarding Syria's potential reintegration into the Arab League. His comments underscore the renewed ambitions of the country's leadership to regain a foothold in regional politics.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Damascus, al-Shibani was joined by Arab League Assistant Secretary General Hossam Zaki. Zaki revealed that the League is actively engaging with member states to reactivate Syria's membership in the organization.

This diplomatic initiative reflects a broader regional effort to address Syria's role in Middle Eastern politics after a prolonged absence from regional affairs.

