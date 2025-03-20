Germany Reopens Embassy in Damascus After 13-Year Hiatus
Germany has reopened its embassy in Damascus, following a 13-year closure due to Syria's civil war. This move, led by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, signals a potential political renewal between Germany and Syria, emphasizing freedom and security for all ethnic and religious groups amid ongoing unrest.
- Country:
- Germany
Germany marked a significant milestone by reopening its embassy in Damascus on Thursday, ending a 13-year hiatus initiated in the early stages of Syria's civil war.
Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock officiated the reopening during her visit, underlining a potential new political beginning between Europe and Syria, contingent on assurances of freedom and security for all citizens.
Despite recent violence involving loyalist fighters and the country's new regime, Baerbock emphasized the need for governmental control and accountability, citing a new agreement with the Kurdish-led authority as a historic step towards inclusivity in Syria.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- Damascus
- embassy
- reopen
- Annalena Baerbock
- Syria
- political renewal
- freedom
- security
- Europe
ALSO READ
Syrians’ hopes for a better future depend on justice for the disappeared, Human Rights Council hears
Syria vows to rid itself of Assad's chemical weapons legacy
UPDATE 3-Syrian forces clash with Assad-linked militants in escalating violence
UPDATE 2-Syrian forces clash with Assad-linked militants in escalating violence
Turkey continues strikes on PKK in Iraq, Syria despite Ocalan call