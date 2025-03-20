Germany Reopens Embassy in Damascus After 13-Year Hiatus

Germany marked a significant milestone by reopening its embassy in Damascus on Thursday, ending a 13-year hiatus initiated in the early stages of Syria's civil war.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock officiated the reopening during her visit, underlining a potential new political beginning between Europe and Syria, contingent on assurances of freedom and security for all citizens.

Despite recent violence involving loyalist fighters and the country's new regime, Baerbock emphasized the need for governmental control and accountability, citing a new agreement with the Kurdish-led authority as a historic step towards inclusivity in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)