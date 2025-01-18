Shortest Assembly Tenure: A Closer Look at Delhi's Legislative Session

The 7th Delhi Assembly has reported a record low in terms of sitting days, totaling just 74 over its five-year tenure. The PRS Legislative Research think tank revealed these figures as the lowest number of assembly days in the history of the Delhi legislature.

According to the report, sessions were convened annually but were often adjourned without being prorogued, resulting in fragmented meetings held for merely a day or two repeatedly. The role of the Lieutenant Governor in summoning and proroguing sessions contrasts with the Speaker's function of calling sittings, which further influenced the assembly's reduced function.

In its five years, the assembly managed to pass only 14 bills, with a notable focus on legislator salaries. The frequency of legislative questioning also showed a stark contrast with national trends, as MLAs posed an average of 219 questions per year compared to 8,200 by Lok Sabha MPs. As Delhi approaches elections, this performance shortfall remains a key focal point.

