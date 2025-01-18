Left Menu

Shortest Assembly Tenure: A Closer Look at Delhi's Legislative Session

The 7th Delhi Assembly held sessions for just 74 days over five years, making it the shortest-lived session. A report reveals sporadic meeting patterns with minimal legislative output, passing only 14 bills. This underperformance highlights challenges as Delhi prepares for upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 17:26 IST
Shortest Assembly Tenure: A Closer Look at Delhi's Legislative Session
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 7th Delhi Assembly has reported a record low in terms of sitting days, totaling just 74 over its five-year tenure. The PRS Legislative Research think tank revealed these figures as the lowest number of assembly days in the history of the Delhi legislature.

According to the report, sessions were convened annually but were often adjourned without being prorogued, resulting in fragmented meetings held for merely a day or two repeatedly. The role of the Lieutenant Governor in summoning and proroguing sessions contrasts with the Speaker's function of calling sittings, which further influenced the assembly's reduced function.

In its five years, the assembly managed to pass only 14 bills, with a notable focus on legislator salaries. The frequency of legislative questioning also showed a stark contrast with national trends, as MLAs posed an average of 219 questions per year compared to 8,200 by Lok Sabha MPs. As Delhi approaches elections, this performance shortfall remains a key focal point.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025