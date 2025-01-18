Left Menu

Global Headlines: Shocking Updates from Kyiv to Tehran

Current world news highlights include South Korea's President Yoon facing court, a deadly Russian airstrike in Kyiv, Taiwan sending blessings to Trump's inauguration, an Israeli-Hamas ceasefire deal, TikTok's potential US ban, and shocking killings in Tehran. Meanwhile, Trump's plans to reshape government receive attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 18:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea's embattled President Yoon Suk Yeol attended a court hearing on Saturday as he challenges investigators' attempts to extend his detention over insurrection accusations. Arrested on Wednesday, Yoon has made history as the first sitting South Korean president to face such charges.

In a devastating strike on Kyiv, Russian forces launched a combined drone and missile attack, resulting in three fatalities in a central district. The early Saturday attack, which left three others wounded, was largely repelled by local air defenses, officials reported.

In Israel, a ceasefire agreement with Hamas was approved by the cabinet Saturday, potentially ending a 15-month conflict in Gaza. Meanwhile, TikTok users across the US are bracing for a possible federal ban as tensions between Washington and the Chinese-owned platform intensify.

