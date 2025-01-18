Global Headlines: Shocking Updates from Kyiv to Tehran

South Korea's embattled President Yoon Suk Yeol attended a court hearing on Saturday as he challenges investigators' attempts to extend his detention over insurrection accusations. Arrested on Wednesday, Yoon has made history as the first sitting South Korean president to face such charges.

In a devastating strike on Kyiv, Russian forces launched a combined drone and missile attack, resulting in three fatalities in a central district. The early Saturday attack, which left three others wounded, was largely repelled by local air defenses, officials reported.

In Israel, a ceasefire agreement with Hamas was approved by the cabinet Saturday, potentially ending a 15-month conflict in Gaza. Meanwhile, TikTok users across the US are bracing for a possible federal ban as tensions between Washington and the Chinese-owned platform intensify.

